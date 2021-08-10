Cancel
College Sports

Nebraska Cornhuskers: CFN College Football Preview 2021

By Pete Fiutak
College Football News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Nebraska season with what you need to know. Head Coach: Scott Frost, 4th year, 12-20 (31-27 overall) 2020 CFN Final Ranking: 55. 2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 47. 2019 CFN Final Ranking: 93. Nebraska Cornhuskers College Football Preview 2021:...

