Wausau School District Outlines 2021-2022 Back to School Plans

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — After two tumultuous school years, the Wausau School District is hoping to make things feel a little more normal this year. Monday night the Wausau School Board heard from District Administration regarding their current plans for the 2021-2022 school year. District Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts says the administration has one main goal in mind when planning this school year. “What we would like is for the students to have the best year ever. Really that’s kind of the driving philosophy. So that means interactive instruction. That means being on the playground. It means being in the cafeteria.”