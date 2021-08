Obviously, the first (and the second) rule of Fight Club is that you don't talk about Fight Club. That said, that indoctrinating regulation hasn't stopped a whole lot of people from chatting breathlessly about David Fincher's cult classic adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk's influential 1996 novel. While the pulpy film wasn't widely acclaimed upon release, the sneering social satire has since been hailed as one of the finest films from one of our best filmmakers, and the lead performances from Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, and Helena Bonham Carter remain among their most revered. Now that it's been 21 years since this movie hit theaters, let's see what the Fight Club cast, including Jared Leto, is doing now.