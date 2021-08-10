105 Wildflower Drive

Desirable Comstock Gardens location, nestled in an established neighborhood with easy highway access. This raised ranch home features an open floorplan and fenced backyard with expansive decks and an above ground pool surrounded by mature landscaping. A summer entertainers dream! The main living level features a recently updated kitchen which flows into a dining room and formal living room with vaulted ceilings. The main level includes two comfortably sized bedrooms, a full bathroom and also a master suite. The finished lower level offers a cozy wood burning stove, office, laundry room and bonus bedroom. Access to the 1 car garage and a walkout to the yard make for added convenience.