Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cranston, RI

105 Wildflower Drive

anytimerealty.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesirable Comstock Gardens location, nestled in an established neighborhood with easy highway access. This raised ranch home features an open floorplan and fenced backyard with expansive decks and an above ground pool surrounded by mature landscaping. A summer entertainers dream! The main living level features a recently updated kitchen which flows into a dining room and formal living room with vaulted ceilings. The main level includes two comfortably sized bedrooms, a full bathroom and also a master suite. The finished lower level offers a cozy wood burning stove, office, laundry room and bonus bedroom. Access to the 1 car garage and a walkout to the yard make for added convenience.

www.anytimerealty.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Real Estate
Cranston, RI
Business
City
Cranston, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildflower#Construction Materials#Water Heater#Westie Realty Group#Interact Monthly Payment#Idx#The State Wide Mls#Anytime Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was...
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy