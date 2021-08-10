A miracle in Quincy; coming to Susanville next

Yesterday, I witnessed a miracle. It happened in Quincy. And yes, there were angels present. Thanks to the superhero efforts of many volunteers and several private relief organizations, approximately 15 tons of relief supplies were distributed to approximately 400 fire refugees on Sunday afternoon at the Les Schwab tire location in Quincy CA. Everything from hot food to diapers to battery packs, bottled water, and hand-dipped ice cream was handed out to these refugees via an orderly and efficient drive-thru format organized the Tiny Pine Foundation, Angels Among Us, and many other local and regional organizations.