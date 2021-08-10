127 Sterling Hill Road

Woodco Properties is pleased to present this new construction raised ranch in Griswold. Home is currently under construction and has an anticipated completion date of August 31, 2021. Interior pictures provided are similar to finish product. This home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths boasting approximately 1,800 square feet. The main level consists of an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings complemented by natural oak hardwood floors, white shaker style kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a sliding glass door from the kitchen to the rear deck for entertaining. All bedrooms have carpet flooring and the main level bathroom floors are tiled. The lower level includes 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, a family room and a laundry space in addition to the two car garage. This home operates on warm air fueled by bottled propane and central a/c. If now is not the perfect time, builder will have more homes available.