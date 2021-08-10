Luka Doncic finalizes historic five year contract extension with the Mavericks

It’s been a tough seven days for most Mavericks fans to digest. Last Monday night, fans were hoping for the likes of All-Star and champion Kyle Lowry to possibly be headed to North Texas, but they had to settle for the less than electrifying additions of Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown. One week later, the Mavericks took the next needed step to continue their path back towards championship contention with getting superstar Luka Doncic to agree to a five-year/$207 million max contract extension.