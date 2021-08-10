Cancel
NBA

Luka Doncic finalizes historic five year contract extension with the Mavericks

By Dallas Sports Fanatic
dallassportsfanatic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a tough seven days for most Mavericks fans to digest. Last Monday night, fans were hoping for the likes of All-Star and champion Kyle Lowry to possibly be headed to North Texas, but they had to settle for the less than electrifying additions of Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown. One week later, the Mavericks took the next needed step to continue their path back towards championship contention with getting superstar Luka Doncic to agree to a five-year/$207 million max contract extension.

