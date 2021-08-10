74 School Street
Awesome investment opportunity in the heart of Albion neighborhood! This charming duplex sits on over a half acre of land. 5 bed, 3 bath, newer roof and boiler + updates throughout. Unit 1: private, oversized MBR suite features a jacuzzi tub/shower and filled w natural light, 2 additional bedrooms w private entrances + full bathroom & kitchen w butlers pantry, stove and refrigerator. Unit 2: offers 2 spacious bedrooms + full bath, kitchen and a large, bright living room. The grand, private fenced-in backyard abuts Kirkbrae Country Club and features fruit trees and a vegetable garden. Detached 2-car garage + plenty of parking and a shed for extra storage. Sidewalks lead to nearby Blackstone Valley Bike Path & Albion Field. Perfect for a large family, owner-occupied rental or two individual rentals! Less than 5 min to schools, shopping, interstate & commuter transportation.www.anytimerealty.com
