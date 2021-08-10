74 School Street

$330,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDMC2011582. This property is now active in an online auction. The sale will be subject to a 5% buyer+G+Gs premium pursuant to the Auction Terms & Conditions (minimums may apply). All auction bids will be processed subject to seller approval.**** Subject property is being sold occupied with any and all occupants in AS IS/WHERE IS condition. Neither the seller nor the listing broker can verify the existence of any lease agreement, either written or verbal, nor any rental amount being paid, due or owing. Please DO NOT disturb the occupants. No access to property. Buyer is assuming ALL responsibility for any necessary eviction action. Buyer to verify everything-fees, hoa, condo, amenities, parking, utilities, rules, etc.