JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — In the 75th anniversary of New Orleans’ first trip to the AAABA Tournament, the Boosters came to Johnstown with one goal – to win a championship. The Boosters moved one step closer to being crowned champions yet again on Friday afternoon, as New Orleans, after clinging to a one-run lead through seven innings, erupted for 14 runs over the final two frames to defeat Philadelphia 20-5 in a semifinal matchup.