15 Beacon Park
Nearby to Watertown Square and all main routes! The front entryway features a sun-filled porch entering into this renovated single-family home with a finished lower level, comes complete with a large eat-in kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. The gourmet kitchen offers all new appliances, a center island & a sophisticated backsplash. A fireplace living room and enclosed three-season porch add to the charm of this home. Traditional built-ins in the living area and ample closet space on this multi-level home. 1 car detached garage & backyard.www.anytimerealty.com
Comments / 0