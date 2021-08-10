15 Beacon Park

This New 2022 Vanleigh Beacon 41LKB has 4 slide outs, an HDTV, an electric fireplace, a ceiling fan, theater seating, a sleeper sofa and a table with chairs in the living area. The kitchen has a large single bowl undermount sink, a 4 burner stovetop, a microwave, a wine cooler and a 3 door residential refrigerator with an icemaker. At the mid section is a convenient half bathroom. The bedroom has a walk around king bed, a wooden dresser, an electric fireplace and an HDTV. At the rear is a full bathroom with an enclosed walk in shower and 2 sinks. Outside you will find 2 awnings, outdoor speakers, a roof ladder, an HDTV and storage compartments. Stock#K5573.