Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

200 Old Bush Hill Road

anytimerealty.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListing provided courtesy of Martha Poole of William Raveis Real Estate. The data relating to real estate for sale on this website appears in part through the SMARTMLS Internet Data Exchange program, a voluntary cooperative exchange of property listing data between licensed real estate brokerage firms, and is provided by SMARTMLS through a licensing agreement. Listing information is from various brokers who participate in the SMARTMLS IDX program and not all listings may be visible on the site. The property information being provided on or through the website is for the personal, non-commercial use of consumers and such information may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale on the website may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold or are no longer being offered for sale. Property information displayed is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Copyright 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. Data last updated: 2021-08-10T00:09:58.797.

www.anytimerealty.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Smartmls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Thorn Hill, TNCitizen Tribune

556 Jackson Hollow Road, Thorn Hill, TN 37881

Here is an opportunity to own a beautiful piece of property on Copper Ridge in Grainger County that provides stunning mountain views. The pictures in this listing do nothing for the actual views, you really need to see and capture the feeling of this property as you stand on it. The home was built in 2017 and a Guest house in 2019 and both have been very well taken care of. The guest house is currently being used as an Air BNB (Hillside Cabin on Air BnB) and has stayed very busy. 9.78 Acres of land by Survey and is un-restricted with approximately half cleared and the balance wooded. The 10X26 ''She-Shed'' has electricity and Air Conditioning for the crafter in the family. If you are looking to get away from it and be at peace then this may be the one you have been waiting for.
Real Estatethemunchonline.com

11800 Old Georgetown Road, #1109

Condo at White Flint Station - This ground level luxury North Bethesda Condo @ White Flint Station has it all! Walk-out patio, 1 garage parking space, close to Shopping & food, WALK TO METRO, Harris Teeter & convenient to Rt 355, 270 & 495, Community gathering rooms, exercise rooms and swimming pools! Courtyard entrance too.
Real EstateAndover Townsman

610 Teel Road-Maxwell Hill Lov...

Lovely 2-story brick home w/great floor plan of 4-bedrms, large family rm w/fireplace, Spacious livingrm/diningrm, extra roomy master w/walk-in and private bath. Laundry on main level. Screened back porch! MLS# 80980 $279,000. Call Carol 304-673-1481. Sigmund McLean & Associates, REALTORS. Carol Pugh, Broker. 304-252-2741. EHO.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

17512 Old Baltimore Road

Welcome to one of the nicest homes I've ever seen!! Over 4000 square feet of finished space with upgrades galore! Wonderful floor plan with spacious rooms and Brazilian hardwood on the first floor! Open, updated, kitchen and breakfast area opening to amazing deck and the best outdoor space!! Note the lot size -- over a half acre of lucious greenery in a truly private setting. This distinctive home reflects the pride of ownership, the formal living room and dining room feature designer moldings and offer the perfect backdrop for entertaining. The finished basement features an additional kitchen, full level walkout and updated full bath. This home also features another area of the basement with a second walkout! Perfect multi-generational home for today's sophisticated buyers!! Don't let this one pass you buy!! It's an amazingly appointed home with lots of upgrades!! You MUST see this one!
Booneville, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

212 Old Marietta Road, Booneville, Mississippi 38829

Having recently undergone some cosmetic updating, this house is a great pick for your next home!! It now features 3 BR, 2 BA with a brand new a/c unit & comes furnished with a new dishwasher & stove! Buyer is responsible for verifying all information, taxes, sq. ft & schools before making an offer.
Lynchburg, VALynchburg News and Advance

Lynchburg council approves duplexes along Old Graves Mill Road

More duplexes could be coming to Old Graves Mill Road after Lynchburg City Council approved a rezoning request that would allow four duplexes to be built on a plot that currently contains one single-family home. Council approved the rezoning from Low-Medium Density Residential District (R-2) to Medium Density Residential District...
Warren County, VAroyalexaminer.com

Should I sell my rentals in a hot market?

It has been a blazing hot real estate market lately, with a shortage of available houses for sale and new construction too pricey (think lumber prices, tariffs, and other factors) to keep up. The demand for rentals has also skyrocketed in most places and with it, rental rates. With rental...
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Homebuyer Traffic Cools in July, Per Data From ShowingTime

ShowingTime, the residential real estate industry’s leading showing management and market stats technology provider, found that showing activity slowed during July compared to prior months, but still remained at historic levels with 110 markets averaging more than 20 showings per listing during the first five days, per data from the ShowingTime Showing Index®,
Gilbert, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Inventory increasing in Gilbert, but prices still rising

We’ve finally entered into the land of 100-degree digits and man, oh man, it’s hot. Talking about the weather in Arizona is getting about as repetitive as talking about real estate with one exception: while the national news media is clear on what 100 degrees looks and feels like, you won’t get a single commentary that accurately describes the real estate market in Gilbert with any level of consistency across news channels.
Dexter, MIwelovedexter.com

Ewing Pros / Real Estate One HOUSE OF THE WEEK: “Remarkable Riverbend Timber frame in Dexter”

Back of the baseball card: 5 Bedrooms / 4 Full Baths / 1 Half Bath / 4,336 SqFt / MLS# 3281667. Take in scenes of nature from this remarkable Riverbend Timber frame home where Oak,Hickory,Walnut & Cherry trees greet you & is less than 5 min to dtwn Dexter & 20 min into A2. Bluestone walk to the front entry is a sense of peace & timelessness. Enter a world of refinished 7 inch pine floors, 3 story granite fireplace as the centerpiece of the great room w/oak timbers & walls of glass featuring Marvin transom & palladium windows. Spacious 1st floor primary ste w/doorwall to the deck, cathedral ceilings, walk-in w/California Closets & 2 person glassless slate shower. Cherry kitchen w/Corian counters, SS appliances overlooking the breakfast nook & door wall to the brick paver patio. Off the kitchen is a study/office, large food pantry & laundry leading to a 3 car garage. Dining area w/beamed ceiling could accommodate 12 or more guests at the custom table & doorwall to the deck. Upstairs is 3 bdrms, cathedral ceilings, 2 full baths & study/5th bdrm. Spiral staircase leads to the w/o basement w/family room, gaming space & full bath. Tucked away down a separate drive is a 40X60 insulated steel outbuilding w/concrete floors that would make any car enthusiast’s, contractor or equestrian riders day. Be sure to watch the narrated video tour!
Alabama Statempamag.com

Better.com’s real estate brokerage enters Alabama and Michigan

Better.com has announced that it has brought its in-house real estate brokerage, Better Real Estate (BRE), to Alabama and Michigan. With the expansion, BRE is now available in 26 markets across 16 states, with plans to expand to 20 states by year-end. Better claims that the brokerage has experienced exponential growth over the past year, closing over $8 billion transactions and increasing its customer headcount two-fold.
Real EstateInman.com

Bill Raveis wants you to call him at home

With the excitement of its latest acquisition hitting the headlines, family-owned William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance is confidently executing on its roadmap to expand up and down the Eastern seaboard. But this is not a land grab. Instead, for founder and CEO William “Bill” Raveis, it’s a mindful and meaningful way to deliver the most value to the most important people.
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

5 Tips for Investing in Real Estate

If you find yourself with extra money and you’re looking for a sound investment to make, investing in real estate can be a brilliant idea. The main goal of investing in real estate is to make money through rental income and appreciation. Which can benefit your portfolio by providing a passive income, stable cash flow (ideally), and tax advantages through diversification. You can generate rental income with deferred tax profits to build up equity. If you need tips on how best to invest in real estate, here are five tips that are easy to understand:
MLSMortgageNewsDaily.com

Ops, MLO jobs; Whole Loan Sales, Jumbo, QC, Home Buying Education Products; Freddie and Fannie Changes

Fires in California, floods in Tennessee, hurricanes in New York, COVID hospitalizations seemingly everywhere written up by the press. The “fun” never ends. Here in Orange County, at the California MBA’s Western Secondary, the talk in the hallways is focused not so much on huge shifts, because it looks like Freddie, Fannie, FHA, and other programs will be with us for a very long time, but on fine-tuning operations to drive down the cost and time in processing a loan. Sure enough, STRATMOR’s Operations Workshops indicate appraisals were the biggest pain point. Data shows that 60 days is the new “must hit” turn time on refinances, whereas last quarter it was 90 days. STRATMOR’s anecdotal findings indicate that either borrower expectations are shifting due to changing economic/pandemic-related factors, or the collective ability of lenders to close faster is reshaping borrower expectations. available here and this week’s is sponsored by ActiveComply, a social media monitoring and website archival platform built by the mortgage industry, for the mortgage industry.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy