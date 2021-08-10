27 Pearl St

ATTENTION INVESTORS AND CONTRACTORS!!! Extremely attractive 6-family home, with lots of orginal details, high ceilings, non-functioning fireplaces with marble mantles in each unit. Some units have been updated and all units have large front rooms with crown molding. Some units have also alreay been de-leaded and certificates can be provided. All tenants are TAW and current rents are extremely below market. Same family has owned the property early 1960's and have lived there over the years. Units are all various shapes and sizes. Three units are large, 3-bedroom units and the other three units are 1-bedroom units. Lots of opportunity here for an investor who wants to buy/hold or an investor/contractor who is looking for their next condo conversion project. MORE PICTURES TO FOLLOW.