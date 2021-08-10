Cancel
Sports

Hastings Park Results Monday August 9th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

3rd-$7,968, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.350, 47.090, 1:11.260, 00.000, 00.000, 1:18.370. The Kat's Back124134-hd3-½2-2½2-6E. Hernandez3.10. Ilhabela116522-12-13-2½3-2¼L. Seecharan11.75. Ombre' Rose122343-hd4-hd54-hdR. Saunders9.35. Heart of Texas12025554-½5L. Seecharan2.25. 5 (4)Bakfire Baby4.303.002.50. 1 (1)The Kat's Back3.702.90. 6 (5)Ilhabela4.00. Triactor (5-1-6) paid $45.30; Exactor...

Steve Henson
Saratoga Springs, NYTimes Union

Trainer Chad Brown taking nothing for granted in Fourstardave

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The horse to beat in Saturday's Grade I, $500,000 Fourstardave at Saratoga Race Course is the imposing 6-year-old aptly named Raging Bull. And, yes. For all you movie buffs, owner Peter Brant named the horse for actor Robert DeNiro after his Academy Award-winning performance as boxer Jake LaMotta in the 1980 film "Raging Bull."
SportsFrankfort Times

Louisiana Downs Early Entries, Monday August 9th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 6Street Voss (L), 120J. Vargas4-9-xSteven Asmussen. 7Crooked Banker (L), 124A. Castillo6-4-7Ray Perkins. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Saratoga Springs, NYCBS Sports

2021 Fourstardave Handicap odds, predictions, horses: Expert who hit Belmont superfecta has surprising picks

Some of the country's top turf milers square off when the starting gate opens in the 2021 Fourstardave Handicap on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The Chad Brown-trained Raging Bull is the 9-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Fourstardave Handicap odds. The 6-year-old French bred has seven wins in 19 career starts and is coming off a second place finish in the Poker Stakes on June 20. The Brad Cox-trained Set Piece is getting 5-2 odds, while the Bill Mott-trained Casa Creed is at 4-1 in the eight-horse 2021 Fourstardave Handicap field.
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Saratoga Horse Racing Picks for Friday 8/13/21

Starting at 1:05 p.m. EST, we have 10 races at Saratoga. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check the program for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Evangeline Downs Results Friday August 13th, 2021

1st-$21,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 57.510. Mizspelt118312-11-hd1-11-1¼G. Melancon9.204.402.603.60. Gypsy's Soulmate118421-hd2-12-22-½T. Thornton4.403.403.50. The Flush King119643-1½3-3½3-½3-1¾J. Stokes3.402.90. Benbow Cat118234-1½4-1½4-44-1¾D. Saenz1.70. Our Bucket List1191676-hd5-2½5-hdA. Quiles35.00. Ole Stud Muffin118576-hd76-106-13¾K. Smith21.50. My Pal Greeley114755-25-½77A. Broussard11.90. $1 Exacta (4-5) paid $19.90;...
SportsFrankfort Times

Penn National Entries, Friday August 20th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Teacher Drama (L), 118E. Flores5-5-11Jose Salinas20/1. 3Last Great (L), 118J. Arosemena10-6-6Gerald Zubenko III4/1. 5Blame the Gods (L), 113A. Burgos2-7-4Kelly Deiter12/1. 6Katy the Cat (L), 120R. Chiappe7-4-5Bruce Kravets8/1. 7Loop the Loop (L), 122M. Inirio5-6-1Timothy Shea6/1. 8Bird Tycoon (L), 118A. Crispin3-4-11Henry Walters12/1. 9Brynbella (L), 116D. Whitney4-5-5Elisha Perez2/1.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Sweetwater County Fair-5-Add

5th_$6,500, opt cl, 3YO up, 2½f, clear. Off 2:49. Time 1:31.10. Fast. Also Ran_Tanquery Dash, Mr Fancy Jumper, Pro Dream, Mr Bundy, Cd Shakinittovictory. Daily Double (6-ALL) paid $6.60. Daily Double (ALL-4) paid $10.40. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $30.50. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-5-8) paid $49.60. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-5) paid $107.55. (c)...
SportsBuffalo News

Post Time: Fourstardave highlights Saturday racing at Saratoga

We’re past the midpoint of the Saratoga 40-day meeting and Saturday’s feature race is on the turf. The 37th running of the Fourstardave will be contested at a mile on the inner turf course. A field of eight will battle for a purse of $500,000. Post time on Saturday for...
SportsPost-Star

Saratoga Race Course Entries — Aug. 15

5 1/2 furlongs, 2 YOs, Maiden Claiming $40,000. Purse: $50,000. 4 Paynt Your Wagon Manuel Franco Michelle Nevin 10-1 5 John’s Protege David R. Flores Wesley A. Ward 7-2 6 Remember Normandy Benjamin Hernandez Nicholas P. Zito 20-1 7 Skeptical Jose L. Ortiz Kenneth G. McPeek 6-1 8 Silipo Irad...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Ruidoso Downs, Combined

1st_$13,800, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, clear. Off 1:01. Time 0:57.67. Fast. Scratched_Miss Lubbock. Also Ran_Minnie Me Ha, Fellina, Say Hello to Heat. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $13.80. $0.1 Superfecta (1-6-2-5) paid $4.30. $1 Trifecta (1-6-2) paid $24.40. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$20,000, , 3YO, 4f,...
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Del Mar Horse Racing Picks for Saturday 8/14/21

Starting at 5:00 p.m. EST, we have eight races at Del Mar. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...
Del Mar, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Jeff Nahill’s Del Mar spot play and opinions for Saturday, Aug. 14

Jeff Nahill’s Del Mar spot play for Saturday, Aug. 14. On Friday, Flavien Prat and Umberto Rispoli came into the stretch 1-2 in a turf route race, but for at least the third time one of them got passed and I failed to hit the exacta. In the eighth race, trainer Steve Miyadi scratched one of his horses so we save $9 and his entry could only get third.
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Ellis Park Horse Racing Picks for Sunday 8/15/21

Starting at 1:50 p.m. EST, we have nine races at Ellis Park. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Early Entries, Friday August 20th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Tale Lights (L), 123M. Sanchez5-3-2Patrick McBurney. 3Hot Little Number (L), 123J. Gonzalez7-7-8Eli Betancourt. 4Page Eleven (L), 123L. Rivera, Jr.5-2-6William Hogan Jr. 5Simply Smashing (L), 123L. Ocasio4-5-6Eli Betancourt. 6Rachel Caroline (M), 118C. Hernandez2-x-xJames Frangella, Jr. 7Rob the Treasure (L), 123P. Lopez2-4-3Michael Dini. 8Moon Unit Zapper (L),...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Woodbine-5-Add

5th_$98,440, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy. Off 3:13. Time 1:10.74. Fast. Also Ran_Tragically Quewick, Cape Cod, Karakontie Pat, Truecrest, Midway Mischief, Beyond My Dreams. $0.2 Pick 3 (8-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $74.44. $1 Daily Double (3-5) paid $127.90. $1 Exacta (5-3) paid $115.75. $0.2 Superfecta (5-3-2-4) paid $788.08. $0.2 Trifecta (5-3-2) paid $215.74.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Saratoga-2-Add

2nd_$100,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1 1/16mi, tf., clear. Off 1:43. Time 1:42.93. Firm. Scratched_Commander Compton, Never Say Know, Chileno, Bellinger, Major General. Also Ran_Baj, Flip the Script, Street Fight, Dream of a Day, King of Sting. $1 Daily Double (8-9) paid $18.00. $1 Exacta (9-8) paid $22.70. $1 Quinella (8-9) paid $12.00. $0.1 Superfecta (9-8-5-11) paid $49.20. $0.5 Trifecta (9-8-5) paid $30.00.
Sportspceagles.com

Eagles Wings Booster Club Meeting Monday, August 9th 7pm

The Eagle Wings Booster Club is inviting you to join them at their meeting this Monday, August 9th at 7pm in the auditorium lobby. Parkway athletics has shown excellence in both boys and girls sports. Let’s join together and help our student athletes continue to compete at this high level. Together we will be instrumental in bringing glory to God through promoting school spirit, good sportsmanship, hospitality, fellowship, and Christian principals while Challenging Minds, Capturing Hearts and Cultivating Gifts.

