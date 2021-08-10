Hastings Park Results Monday August 9th, 2021

Some of the country's top turf milers square off when the starting gate opens in the 2021 Fourstardave Handicap on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The Chad Brown-trained Raging Bull is the 9-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Fourstardave Handicap odds. The 6-year-old French bred has seven wins in 19 career starts and is coming off a second place finish in the Poker Stakes on June 20. The Brad Cox-trained Set Piece is getting 5-2 odds, while the Bill Mott-trained Casa Creed is at 4-1 in the eight-horse 2021 Fourstardave Handicap field.