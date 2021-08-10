Cancel
Mattapoisett, MA

0 Parsons Lane Lot 28C

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalk to Mattapoisett Village and area beaches from this privately-set, paved cul-de-sac! This is a rare and exceptional opportunity to build on this 2.34 acre lot! Much of the site work is already done on this lot. The retention pond is complete and electrical and water utilities have been piped in! A charming and extensive stone wall delineates some of the property lines. Mattapoisett is a seaside town located on the south coast of Massachusetts with gorgeous town beaches and easy boating access to Buzzards Bay! Skip the bridges and come see how Mattapoisett offers everything you will find on Cape Cod and more!

