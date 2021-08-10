Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Terrell Burgess on Sunday Night Football against Chicago Bears, growing up watching Matthew Stafford

therams.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.B. Long and D'Marco Farr are joined by Los Angeles Rams S Terrell Burgess to talk Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, and growing up watching Matthew Stafford. Rams Training Camp coverage is presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

www.therams.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Sunday Night Football#Rams#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

The REAL reason why the Rams dumped Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford

Ever since Jared Goff was drafted number 1 overall in 2016, he and the Rams have been on a wild roller coaster ride. After McVay took him to the top, Goff started dragging the Rams offense to the bottom and now there’s a new Quarterback in town. Why was Goff so awful that McVay and the Rams had to sell the farm to go and acquire Stafford? And how much better can Stafford make the Rams?
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams Camp: Matthew Stafford Injury Update

After being eliminated in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last year by the Green Bay Packers, the Los Angeles Rams knew it needed to try and upgrade the quarterback position. By trading for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the offseason, the Rams pushed its chips all in and...
NFLCBS Sports

Rams' Matthew Stafford: Practices without limitations

Stafford (thumb) handled a full workload at Tuesday's practice, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports. A thumb contusion couldn't stop Stafford from suiting up for the first day of padded practice with his new team. He should be fine to make an appearance this preseason, though Rams coach Sean McVay typically has been cautious with his starters in August.
NFLCBS Sports

Rams' Matthew Stafford: Gets in some reps Tuesday

Stafford (thumb) took part in a number of drills at Tuesday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Stafford kicked off the session with some light throws, proceeded to take snaps in the shotgun, moved on to handoffs with running backs and then connected with both Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp deep down the field. If Stafford hadn't emerged from Monday's practice with a swollen right thumb due to hitting his hand on a teammate's helmet, it appeared he was going through his usual routine. According to Rodrigue, Stafford had X-rays come back negative and was scheduled to have the day off Tuesday, but he felt well enough to go through a full workload and still felt good after practice. He appears to have avoided any serious concerns, though it's worth keeping an eye on his practice work until fully recovered.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Andrew Whitworth Gives High Praise to Matthew Stafford

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth joins The Doug Gottlieb Show live from Rams Camp in Irvine, CA! Whitworth talks about handling training camp as a veteran heading into his 16th season in the NFL. Whitworth gives his early impressions of his new quarterback, Matthew Stafford, and discusses what elements the veteran QB brings to his new roster. Plus, Whitworth breaks down why the team feels they're in excellent hands under the leadership of Sean McVay.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Matthew Stafford BANGED UP: Week 1 Status In Doubt??

Dr. Jesse Morse breaks down today’s news that the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford injured his thumb towards the end of practice. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

Matthew Stafford passes test, plays well in Rams’ scrimmage against Cowboys

LOS ANGELES —Matthew Stafford’s first two deep balls to DeSean Jackson during Saturday afternoon’s scrimmage against the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard just missed, keeping the Los Angeles Rams’ high-profile veteran acquisitions searching for a connection before day’s end. Other than that, Stafford had checked all the boxes in his first...
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Matthew Stafford’s X-rays come back negative

A scary moment for Los Angeles Rams fans occurred Monday when Matthew Stafford had an apparent injury to his surgically-repaired thumb when it came into contact with another player’s helmet. But on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport reported that X-rays were negative and Stafford would only miss a couple days of practice with a swollen thumb.
NFLRedlands Daily Facts

Matthew Stafford hurts his thumb, Rams cross their fingers

IRVINE — Among the questions hanging over the Rams’ high expectations this season, one looms like a pin over a Super Bowl party balloon. The Rams found themselves facing that worry head-on Monday when Stafford went to the sideline after hitting his right thumb on a teammate’s helmet as he followed through on a pass late in a training camp practice.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Adding historical context to the potential Matthew Stafford injury

It’s too early and not enough is yet known for fan of the Los Angeles Rams to lose sleep over quarterback Matthew Stafford’s reported injury during Monday’s training camp practice. While it’s certainly uncomfortable territory, the Rams have previously navigated preseason injuries to quarterbacks. In some instances the results have been catastrophic, but another had an ending fit for Hollywood.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: X-Ray Results Are In For Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams narrowly avoided a nightmare scenario during Monday’s practice, as star quarterback Matthew Stafford unintentionally hit his right thumb on an opposing player’s helmet. Stafford left the practice field with his thumb wrapped, which then led to Los Angeles fans panicking about his status for Week 1...
NFLchatsports.com

Thumbskulls. LA Rams latest minor injury Matthew Stafford

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports. The LA Rams are certainly flipping into the minor injury sequence at a record-breaking pace. First, it was the off-season injury to running back Cam Akers that ended his season. Then the Rams had to place rookie WR Tutu Atwell on the Reserve/COVID list. Then rookie TE/WR Jacob Harris was sidelined while a minor core muscle procedure heals. Next, it was rookie DB Robert Rochell’s wrist. Then it was rookie DL Bobby Brown III’s thumb.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sean McVay Lays Out Plan For Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason, trading for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. This week, he’s had a tough injury setback during camp. On Monday, Stafford reportedly hit his surgically repaired thumb on a Rams player’s helmet. Luckily, x-rays were negative, but the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy