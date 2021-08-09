Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Companies look at surcharge for unvaccinated employees

Fox5 KVVU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WNEM) -- Since gift cards, time off, or lotteries aren't convincing the unvaccinated, some employers could be switching out the carrot for the stick. "Some employers are just uncomfortable with the concept of a vaccine mandate. You know, basically telling employees you will get vaccinated, or you won't be able to come to work here. And so, sort of a medium step would be something like a surcharge,” said Wade Symons, who works for Mercer Regulatory Resources.

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surcharge#Lotteries#Wnem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."
IndustryWPTV

More businesses are requiring proof of vaccination for employees and patrons. Is it legal?

More businesses are considering requiring vaccines for employees and or patrons. For some business owners, the decision was made months ago. “It only just seemed like the logical, reasonable, prudent thing to do was require vaccines because that is how we were going to get the economy and particularly the service industry back in business,” Marshall Smith, the owner of Bar Max, said.
Public HealthPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Will Unvaccinated Black People Suffer Business Loss the Most Due To New Mandated Vaccine Requirements?

Many people across the world are still very confused as to whether or not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. From far-fetched conspiracy theories to straight up distrust in the medicine itself, those who remain unvaccinated or are deemed “anti-vaxxers” are definitely at a crossroads at the moment. Now, with newly-mandated vaccine requirements that will make it virtually impossible to move around freely, that statement will ring true more than ever.
Public HealthGrub Street

How Will the City Actually Enforce the Restaurant Vaccination Mandate?

Last week, Mayor de Blasio announced that New York will require proof of vaccination for anyone going into restaurants and gyms or attending indoor performances, an effort to squash rising case numbers — and incentivize New Yorkers to get vaxxed. The mandate — which requires would-be patrons to show their...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Nursing home workers told to risk losing jobs if not vaccinated

Genesis Healthcare, which has 70,000 employees at nearly 400 nursing homes and senior communities, has made it mandatory for employees to be vaccinated if they wish to keep their jobs. Some local governments are taking the decision out of the industry's hands, with Massachusetts and Denver announcing mandatory vaccinations for...
Albany, GAwfxl.com

Phoebe to implement weekly testing for unvaccinated employees

Starting October 4, Phoebe employees who are not fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to be tested for the infection each week. “Our leadership team did not come to this decision lightly. It is our responsibility to put safety first and do all we can to protect our patients, visitors and staff, and if we are to live up to that responsibility, that means requiring employee vaccinations,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Heath System President & CEO.
Public HealthNBC San Diego

Business Decision: Should Employers Require Workers To Get Vaccinated?

As the Delta variant drives up the number of COVID-19 cases, many businesses are now having to decide whether to mandate or require vaccinations for their employees. “Employers are in a really tough spot on this. Trying to balance the needs of their business, the needs of their employees, the needs of their customers, there’s no easy answer any way you look at it,” said employment lawyer Marcelo Dieguez.
Labor Issuespadailypost.com

Kaiser to require its unvaccinated employees to get the jab

Kaiser Permanente will require all of its employees nationwide get vaccinated against Covid-19 by Sept. 30. Roughly 22% of Kaiser employees and 5% of Kaiser physicians haven’t been vaccinated as of July 31, according to Kaiser. Michelle Gaskill-Hames, Kaiser’s senior vice president for hospital and health plan operations in Northern...
Public Healthcda.org

Recommendations versus requirements: Managing unvaccinated employees

With a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 94% among surveyed dentists as of June, practicing dentists in California are significantly outpacing other adults’ vaccination rates for COVID-19. Many dentists are serving as trained vaccinators as well. While surveyed dentists also reported a high level of confidence in encouraging their dental teams to be vaccinated, a level of vaccine hesitancy remains that may cause practice challenges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy