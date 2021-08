Acoustic guitar trailblazer Jon Gomm has announced he will reissue his 2013 record Secrets Nobody Keeps through Kscope on September 24. The Passionflower 10 Year Anniversary Edition marks a decade since the release of his single Passionflower that went on to change everything for Jon. A live video of the single racked up millions of views on YouTube and other media platforms in 2012 – with British legend Stephen Fry describing him on mainstream television as someone "playing the guitar in a way I’d never seen it played before" and “an all-round genius”. You can watch a video of a 2020 rendition of the song below.