Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

BREAKING: Blaze consumes restaurant near fire-damaged bridge in NE Atlanta

By Henri Hollis
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A restaurant on Cheshire Bridge Road has gone up in flames about a quarter-mile from a bridge that was seriously damaged by fire a few days earlier. Atlanta firefighters responded to Las Margaritas restaurant Monday evening where an intense fire engulfed the free-standing building, Channel 2 Action News reported. The restaurant is typically closed on Mondays, according to the hours posted on its website.

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
49K+
Followers
39K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Gas Light#Natural Gas#Accident#Ne Atlanta#Las Margaritas#Channel 2 Action News#Exploreno#Ajc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

3 injured in early morning drive-by at Sweet Auburn bar

Three people were injured early Saturday when someone in a car fired several shots into a popular Atlanta bar, authorities said. The drive-by shooting happened at Our Bar ATL along Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer C.J. Johnson said. Officers were called to the pub about 3:40 a.m. and found three people — two women and a man — with gunshot wounds.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 injured in drive-by shooting at abandoned NW Atlanta home

A drive-by shooting at an abandoned home in northwest Atlanta sent two people to a hospital Friday morning. The two victims, a 22-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, were being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital and expected to survive their injuries, according to police. Investigators believe they were sitting on the porch of a home near English Park when someone fired shots from a passing car.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

I-285 traffic mess could continue for a year

Construction delays could leave motorists stranded in traffic at one of metro Atlanta’s busiest highway interchanges for another year. The new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 was supposed to be open to traffic by the end of this year. But the contractor on the project has notified the Georgia Department of Transportation that the work could drag on until the third quarter of 2022.
Clayton County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police seek clues in deadly Clayton County drive-by shooting

Clayton County police are asking the public for help after a 20-year-old man was killed Thursday evening in a drive-by shooting. Authorities said Nehemiah Givan was walking with two others in a neighborhood near Forest Park when someone inside a white SUV drove by and opened fire. The three were walking home from a recording studio about 10 p.m. when the shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Price Street, Clayton County police said in a news release.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fulton authority gives tax breaks to projects in hot markets, AJC finds

Critics question lucrative deals in areas where developers are racing to build. The website for 99 West Paces says the 13-story apartment tower “is the comfortable side of Buckhead,” a nod — whether intentional or not — to the Tuxedo Park mansions, St. Regis Hotel and prestigious private schools and social clubs that line one of Atlanta’s wealthiest thoroughfares.

Comments / 0

Community Policy