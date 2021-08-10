BREAKING: Blaze consumes restaurant near fire-damaged bridge in NE Atlanta
A restaurant on Cheshire Bridge Road has gone up in flames about a quarter-mile from a bridge that was seriously damaged by fire a few days earlier. Atlanta firefighters responded to Las Margaritas restaurant Monday evening where an intense fire engulfed the free-standing building, Channel 2 Action News reported. The restaurant is typically closed on Mondays, according to the hours posted on its website.www.ajc.com
