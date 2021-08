As a former Belton High School coach for 23 years, I’m looking forward to taking over as the girl’s golf coach. I enjoyed my success on the baseball field making the playoffs 20 years and advancing to a state championship in 1994. My wife, Lesa, and I have three grown sons and five grandchildren. One of my sons played college golf and one of my grandchildren plays high school golf. We have been a part of the Big Red community for 36 years and I look forward to being a part of Belton High School athletics again. Belton High is excited to have Coach Tidwell back on the coaching staff!