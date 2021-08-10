Cancel
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City Working to Fix Boardman River Sewage Overflow Issues

By Taylor Morris
 6 days ago


The City of Traverse City has had continuous problems with their water sewage system overflowing and spilling into the Boardman River.

Although this has happened several times in the past few years, the city says they are on the right track to fixing the problem.

Director of Municipal Utilities, Art Krueger, said the city has been working on a plan to fix the infrastructure and sewage system, which dates back to the 1930’s.

“It’s a very involved process,” he said. “It’s going to take a lot of financing dollars to fix it in the long run, but we’re doing the best we can with the things we know can help and reduce the issue.”

To elevate the issue, the city recently put in a basin to help catch water overflow. They also have a city ordinance that prohibits sump pumps.

The city says a few weeks ago they had a significant amount of rain, but the basin caught it all, preventing sewage water from overflowing into the Boardman River.

“We do care about the environment,” Krueger said. “We don’t want to put anything into the river or the lakes that can cause health concerns. We take it very seriously.”

The city says they have been working with a contractor to begin in-business and in-home inspections.

They also recently submitted an application for a state revolving loan, a small interest loan program.

