There was a heightened level of excitement during Monday evening’s football practice at Norco High School. Norco was among several Inland football teams that practiced in full pads for the first time during the summer, another sign the beginning of the 2021 season is right around the corner. The Cougars are preparing for their scrimmage against JSerra on Aug. 13, as well as their Week 0 season opener against Vista Murrieta on Aug. 20.