Leading Researcher Partnered with CoderZ to Write a White Paper on Fostering and Assessing Students Creativity and Collaboration Skills

SFGate
 6 days ago

DERRY, N.H. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Creativity and collaboration are two of the future-ready skills that are essential for students’ success in academics and the workforce. Dr. Yigal Rosen, an education researcher at Harvard University and the Project Director of creative thinking assessment at the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) and the Science assessment research and development at the U.S. National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), partnered with CoderZ’s Curriculum Development Lead, Elizabeth Bacon and CoderZ VP of Pedagogy, Hana Zimmerman Karl, to write a white paper that will lead to research and development of these two skill areas through CoderZ STEM curriculum.

Educationduke.edu

Carrying the Innovation Forward: Team-Based Learning in Hybrid Courses

Duke professors Minna Ng and Thomas Newpher conduct research on team-based learning (TBL). Throughout the 2020–2021 academic year, they were challenged to find ways to do TBL in online and hybrid classes. Their research in this area is being supported by the Carry the Innovation Forward program, an initiative launched by Duke Learning Innovation focused on sustaining and expanding the learning innovations that arose at Duke during the COVID-19 pandemic.

