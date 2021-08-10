Leading Researcher Partnered with CoderZ to Write a White Paper on Fostering and Assessing Students Creativity and Collaboration Skills

A creative writing class for older adults will be held on Wednesdays 9 am to noon at the Lake Center of Mendocino College, from August 18 through December 8. Writing in all genres is welcome, from poetry, fiction, and memoir to non-fiction and script. Professor Steve Hellman says, “Come unleash your creative verve.” With more than 45 years of experience in writing and teaching, Professor Hellman offers encouraging guidance to writers in their creative process. He creates a safe and positive classroom environment with a focus on the collaborative process and the importance of trusting in your own forms of self-expression. Participants will sample the work of published authors, share in an exchange of ideas, styles and techniques, and then share and enjoy reviewing each other’s work. Masking and social distancing are required in the classroom. Register for English 503-2015 at the Lake Center, 2565 Parallel Dr, Lakeport, or online at: www.mendocino.edu. Cost is only $12. For more information, contact: shellman@mendocino.edu, or the Lake Center office, 263-4944.