On 811 Day, Atmos Energy reminds Kentucky that every dig counts
To protect underground utility lines, Atmos Energy observes 811 Day annually on Aug. 11 as a reminder for everyone to practice safe digging. 811 Day is an initiative led by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to ensure the practice of safe digging is echoed in communities by calling 8-1-1, a nationwide toll-free number, before any excavation project.www.owensborotimes.com
