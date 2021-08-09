Cancel
Kentucky State

On 811 Day, Atmos Energy reminds Kentucky that every dig counts

By The Owensboro Times
The Owensboro Times
 6 days ago

To protect underground utility lines, Atmos Energy observes 811 Day annually on Aug. 11 as a reminder for everyone to practice safe digging. 811 Day is an initiative led by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to ensure the practice of safe digging is echoed in communities by calling 8-1-1, a nationwide toll-free number, before any excavation project.

Owensboro, KY
The Owensboro Times is an online, daily local news source for Owensboro, Kentucky.

