Choose From Treehouses Or Hobbit Houses At This Getaway Resort In Maine
We love when things are easy. When the line at the coffee shop is short and our favorite ice cream flavor is back in stock at the local shop. We also love easy decisions. Like the choice to take a weekend getaway in Maine when we have a few extra days without any obligations. One of the easiest decisions you can make is checking into this unique eco-resort in Maine with the type of accommodations that you simply won’t find anywhere else! (The difficult decision will be deciding which delightful accommodation you want to stay in…)
We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate
Purposely Lost offers four different types of accommodation which can all be booked through their website. That’s also where you can learn more about their story. You can also follow them on Facebook. While the cost, which ranges from $425 to $395 depending on which option you choose, is not cheap it’s perfect for a special occasion.
Maine is a great state to visit, even if you’ve been here all your life. As long as you’re open to new experiences you can have an entire vacation here and it will feel like somewhere new. Another great option is waking up on the water with a stay on this rural houseboat in Maine.
