Leading Researcher Partnered with CoderZ to Write a White Paper on Fostering and Assessing Students Creativity and Collaboration Skills

Nakesha Agyapong ’22 and Ethan Trim ’22 have teamed up with Professor Julia Paxson to research canine aging through the Weiss Summer Research Program. Senior biology majors Nakesha Agyapong ’22 and Ethan Trim ’22 have been lab partners since meeting through the First-Year Advancement Program (FRAP). For the last three years, they have worked together in the lab of Associate Professor of Biology Julia Paxson, DVM, where they’ve helped show that stem cells in canines of varying ages behave differently. This summer, as part of the Weiss Summer Research Program, the longtime lab partners investigated why — with the hope that their research into canine aging could one day help humans age better.