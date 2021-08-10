Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kevin Feige Has No Regrets About the Mandarin Twist in Iron Man 3

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong some of the more controversial moments of the MCU's thirteen year run, the introduction of the Mandarin in Iron Man 3 is one that many have an issue with. While the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings will introduce the real Mandarin to the franchise, the character's first appearance was in 2013's Iron Man 3. Played by Ben Kingsley, the character started the movie as a terrorist character, plotting against the United States, but by the end he had been exposed as an actor called Trevor, who had been employed by Guy Pearce's Aldrich Killian to act as the Mandarin.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Black
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Drew Pearce
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Ben Kingsley
Person
Guy Pearce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandarin#Mcu#Asian#The Ten Rings#Iron Man 3 Co#Inverse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Attracts 60 Million Netflix Viewers in its First Month

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of fans are under the impression that there is no life for actors outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Iron Man actor Robert Downey has proven in the past month alone that he'll be able to find a great deal of success elsewhere and of all places, it happened within the DC universe. In case you haven't been keeping up with RDJ's career post-Avengers: Endgame, the actor is one of the producers of Netflix's Sweet Tooth which was based on the DC Comics title of the same name.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
ComicsInside the Magic

Iron Man and Captain America Join Forces in NEW Marvel Project

Move over, Civil War — Iron Man and Captain America are joining forces. Unlike the deep divide between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) in the MCU’s Captain America: Civil War (2016), the Marvel comics universe is about to unite the duo in a brand new project.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Hugh Jackman Apologizes for 'Breaking the Internet' with Wolverine and Kevin Feige Photos

There is very little that can get the internet talking like pictures of certain actors hinting at their involvement in new Marvel projects. Ryan Reynolds goes viral at the merest hint of some Deadpool 3 news being on the horizon. Tom Holland just has to breathe in the direction of a social media post for everything to believe that the long-awaited but not forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is about to drop. Last month, it was Hugh Jackman posting an image of himself with Marvel boss Kevin Feige and a piece of fan art by Bosslogic that "broke the internet" and sent fans into a frenzy of speculation about his possible inclusion in an upcoming project as Wolverine.
MoviesInverse

Black Panther 2 rumor reveals Iron Man’s successor in the MCU

Black Panther broke barriers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among its many achievements, from the Afrofuturist triumph of Wakanda to the film’s arrival in the Oscar race, was the character of T’Challa (played by the late, lamented Chadwick Boseman), who’d been introduced in Captain America: Civil War before the royal homecoming of Black Panther, his own standalone blockbuster.
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, DC – Henry Cavill Reportedly in Talks to Join Marvel

Actor Henry Cavill, best known for his role of Clark Kent/Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has reportedly met with Marvel Studios in their London offices to discuss the possibilities of him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel may have just introduced Kang the Conqueror as their newest villain,...
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

A huge ‘Game of Thrones’ star just confirmed she’s joining the MCU

The Mother of Dragons has a major new project lined up. Emilia Clarke, who of course rocketed to fame as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has confirmed she’s set to star in Marvel’s upcoming Secret Invasion series, which will air on Disney+. Beyond that, though, don’t ask her too many other questions about what her role or the new show will entail. She is … let’s just say, a little nervous about the attendant secrecy that comes with taking on a Marvel project. In fact, she joked with Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on his show that she thinks...
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Black Widow's Scarlett Johansson Reacted After Being Told She'd Be One Of The Avengers To Die In Endgame

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff is getting her time in the sun with the release of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow. Most would agree that the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is long overdue, but it’s mostly proving to have been well worth the wait. The film, however, is still somewhat bittersweet due to the fact that, in the present-day MCU, Romanoff is deceased. The fan reactions to Natasha’s death a few years back were visceral, to say the least. But Johansson is now reflecting on how she reacted when she learned that her character would be one the heroes to die in Avengers: Endgame.
MoviesMovieWeb

Taika Waititi Is Now Focused on His Star Wars Movie and Really Excited About the Story

Filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi is finally focusing on his upcoming Star Wars movie. Between his efforts as a director, screenwriter, actor, producer, and more, Waititi is always incredibly busy with one project or another. It's taken a bit of time to get to the Star Wars movie he'd been tapped by Disney to direct, but in a new interview with Wired, Waititi says he's now putting his focus on Star Wars, though he's just getting started at this point.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Offered A DC Role

July was a weird month when it came to Scarlett Johansson’s relationship with Marvel. It began with the actress dutifully promoting Black Widow for its theatrical/streaming simultaneous release, and then it ended with the star suing the studio for dropping the movie on Disney Plus. With Marvel responding in a scathing way to the lawsuit, it looks like the long-held partnership between the two parties is in tatters.
MoviesMovieWeb

Real Steel 2 Talks Are Finally Happening with Hugh Jackman Says Director Shawn Levy

Real Steel 2 is still a possibility. This October will mark the tenth anniversary of Real Steel, the boxing robot drama starring Hugh Jackman and directed by Shawn Levy. Though reviews were mixed, the movie was a hit at the box office, albeit perhaps not as much as Disney had been hoping for. Possibly due to falling short of expectations, a sequel was never made and the world had seemingly moved on.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Director Offers Explanation For Recent Recasting in the MCU

This week begins a brand new chapter for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. After an almost subdued announcement when compared to its predecessor’s, Marvel’s next foray into small-screen entertainment has been quickly gaining steam. One of the more interesting elements regarding What If…? is how most of the MCU’s actors...
MoviesMovieWeb

Hugh Jackman Makes It Very Clear He'll Never Return as Wolverine

With Disney acquiring Fox Studios, one of the most exciting parts about the acquisition was the fact that the X-Men and Fantastic Four properties would now be a part of Marvel Studios once more. Ever since the acquisition, there has been no shortage of speculation about the potential casts for both properties. With the exception of Deadpool, who will continue to be portrayed by one Ryan Reynolds, it's been assumed that all of the characters would be recast.
MoviesInverse

Marvel’s most threatens the future of the entire MCU

In Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark says, “I love you 3000.” Little did we know, he was actually describing the amount of money Marvel (and DC) typically pay the creators of the comic books where these stories originate. Avengers: Endgame made $2.8 billion at the box office. Most comic book creators...
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Comic Writer is “Sick to His Stomach” After Seeing MCU Success

Much like Disney fairy tales such as Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and more, the Marvel films and series that we know and love also come from their own source material. Disney, as they have done with many IPs, acquired Marvel, a company that started as a comic book company, and continues to produce those comics which help write the storyline of many films, character plots, and TV series that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans cherish.
CelebritiesSalon

Kevin Feige “embarrassed” over Disney’s response to Scarlett Johansson suit

This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. Last week, Marvel star Scarlett Johansson sued Disney, claiming that by releasing her new film "Black Widow" in both theaters and on Disney+ through the streaming service's Premier Access function, she lost out on as much as $50 million in box office profit-sharing payments. Disney was quick to fire back in an uncharacteristically personal way:

Comments / 0

Community Policy