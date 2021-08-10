Kevin Feige Has No Regrets About the Mandarin Twist in Iron Man 3
Among some of the more controversial moments of the MCU's thirteen year run, the introduction of the Mandarin in Iron Man 3 is one that many have an issue with. While the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings will introduce the real Mandarin to the franchise, the character's first appearance was in 2013's Iron Man 3. Played by Ben Kingsley, the character started the movie as a terrorist character, plotting against the United States, but by the end he had been exposed as an actor called Trevor, who had been employed by Guy Pearce's Aldrich Killian to act as the Mandarin.movieweb.com
