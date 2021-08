TEXAS — Texas now has 11,552 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, according to the latest data provided by the state health department. The number of available ICU beds across the entire state has dwindled to 322. Some regions of Texas – including Corpus Christi, Waco, Bryan and Beaumont, among others – have no ICU beds available at all. Twelve of Texas’ 22 hospital regions have 10 or fewer available ICU beds.