Durham, N.C. — Jim Lindsley wants the cars going down Morreene Road to slow down. Not just because they go too fast, but so they can see the message he’s trying to convey. Months ago, Jim, and his wife Renee, made signs to put along the street outside his Durham home to encourage COVID-19 safety measures like wearing masks and getting vaccinated. Neighbors have been on board, letting them post signs in their yards as well.