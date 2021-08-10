Cancel
Tax Break on Union Dues Added to Senate Democrats’ Budget Plan (1)

Cover picture for the articleSenate Democrats are forging ahead with budgetary plans to create tax incentives for union membership and penalties for employers that violate workers’ union rights, according to three sources involved in the process. Senate Majority Leader. Chuck Schumer. (D-N.Y.) unveiled instructions Monday that a $3.5 trillion budgetary package is intended to...

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Center Square

Hawley, Senate keep police funding issue alive with non-binding resolutions to $3.5 trillion budget plan

(The Center Square) – Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley successfully kept the issue of police funding alive this week with an amendment to the Senate’s $3.5 trillion budget plan. Hawley joined a parade of Republicans introducing nonbinding resolutions to the plan. Commonly called a “vote-a-rama,” senators add amendments and vote on them before an overall vote. Shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, the Senate passed the overall measure 50-49.
Congress & Courtsbloombergtax.com

Democrats’ $3.5 Trillion Budget Win Exposes Cracks in Party (1)

GOP’s McConnell decries ‘reckless’ spending and tax hikes. ’s economic agenda took a major step forward Wednesday with Senate passage of a $3.5 trillion budget framework, but the bill that opens the way for the biggest expansion of federal social spending immediately exposed division among Democrats. The outline passed the...
Congress & Courtsbloombergtax.com

Record Climate Spending Is in Reach With Senate Budget Blueprint

Measure sets stage for first-ever tariff on high-carbon goods. The Senate’s $3.5 trillion budget framework sets the stage for a deluge of spending on electric vehicles, renewable power and clean energy initiatives meant to help combat climate change and wean the U.S. off fossil fuels. If adopted by the House...
Congress & Courtswfxb.com

Senate Democrats Released Details on their Budget Resolution Yesterday

Yesterday Senate Democrats released details on their budget resolution. That resolution has a price tag of $3.5 trillion and includes a series of tax increases as well as other offsets to help with financing. The majority of the legislation still needs to be written and almost a dozen committees have instructions to start drafting it soon, but before that can happen it needs to be passed by the Senate. The target date of September 15th has been given to the committees to submit. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “We will work towards this goal and meet, as a caucus, during the week of the 15th to review the bill.” Not included in the resolution is lifting the nation’s borrowing limit which could mean increasing the debt ceiling separately and would require Republican votes to break the filibuster. The resolution does however include plans to invest in families, climate, health care, infrastructure and jobs. According to Schumer it will “provide the largest tax cut for American families in a generation, while making the wealthy pay their fair share.”
Income Taxaccountingtoday.com

Senators go beyond Biden plan to end private-equity tax break

Two senior Senate Democrats are proposing to end a prized tax break for the private-equity industry in a new bill that would go further than President Joe Biden’s plan and potentially raise quadruple the revenue. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and Rhode Island’s Sheldon Whitehouse, a member of the...
Congress & CourtsBoston Globe

Senate plans to end business tax cut after few claimed break

The bipartisan infrastructure bill would end a tax break Congress crafted to help businesses struggling during the pandemic but relatively few companies have claimed. The employee retention tax credit, worth up to $28,000 per employee kept on the payroll in 2021, would end Sept. 30 under the legislation that the Senate is expected to pass this week. The House, however, is on recess until Sept. 20 and wouldn’t take up the bill until the fall.
Congress & Courtsksl.com

Democrats unveil $3.5 trillion budget plan as Senate approaches finish line on infrastructure bill

The exterior of the U.S. Capitol is seen as Senators work to advance the bipartisan infrastructure bill in Washington Saturday. Democrats Monday released details of a $3.5 trillion companion bill. (Sarah Silbiger, Reuters) — WASHINGTON — As the U.S. Senate on Monday got closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Democrats released details of the expected $3.5 trillion companion bill addressing social spending and immigration that they aim to turn to next.
Congress & CourtsThe Free Press

Our View: BUDGET | Democrats’ plan speaks to fairness

Some details of the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion federal budget plan remain under the radar but have significant implications comparable to President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal. For years Democrats and Republicans have said the federal government should be able to negotiate prescription drug prices for Medicare. That’s been thwarted by the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden confident Republicans will vote to raise debt ceiling

President Biden said Wednesday he remains confident Congress will raise the debt ceiling, despite Republicans vowing they will not vote with Democrats to do so. “They are not going to let us default,” Biden told reporters, after saying he wasn’t worried about the debt ceiling. “$8 trillion is on the Republican’s watch.”

