Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

More Texas Democrats return, but not enough to end holdout

By PAUL J. WEBER, ACACIA CORONADO - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A monthlong standoff by Texas Democrats who left the state to block a GOP voting bill is inching closer to ending. Several holdouts returned Monday and put Republicans on the brink of having enough lawmakers to push forward once again with an election overhaul. The Texas House of Representatives is now just five members shy of a quorum that would end what is now a 29-day stalemate. The slow return comes as Republicans in the Texas Senate are already advancing a voting bill that similar to the one Democrats blocked last month. And in another setback for Democrats, the Texas Supreme Court on Monday rejected a lawsuit that sought to overturn Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's veto of paychecks for more than 2,000 legislative staffers after the first walkout in May.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Ap#Gop#The Texas Senate#The Texas Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy