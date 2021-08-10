Bane scores 32 as Grizzlies beat Nets in Vegas Summer League

Bledsoe was traded to the Clippers on Sunday in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Less than a month ago, Bledsoe was dealt from New Orleans to Memphis as part of the Jonas Valanciunas-Steven Adams swap, but it was widely believed that the veteran guard would be re-routed before the start of the 2021-22 season. Bledsoe will now head back to Los Angeles to play for the franchise with which he spent the first three years of his pro career. The 31-year-old's value has taken a bit of a hit over the last year or so, but he'll bring much-needed depth, defense and playmaking to a roster that will likely be without Kawhi Leonard (knee) for much of the 2021-22 season. The Clippers retained Reggie Jackson in free agency, but Bledsoe will likely be a top candidate -- along with Terance Mann and Luke Kennard -- to fill the other starting guard spot. Bledsoe closed last season with averages of 12.2 points, 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game in 71 appearances for the Pelicans.