Bane scores 32 as Grizzlies beat Nets in Vegas Summer League

 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 32 points, Xavier Tillman Sr. had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Summer League. Bane had a solid rookie season after the Grizzlies acquired the final pick of the first round in 2020 from Boston. Bane was 6 of 8 from 3-point range after shooting 43% from deep as a rookie. Ziaire Williams, the 10th overall pick this year, had seven points. Minnesota beat San Antonio on a tiebreaking bucket late in the fourth quarter.

