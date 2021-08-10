Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas sheriff convicted of oppressing 2 jail inmates

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted an Arkansas sheriff of depriving the rights of two people in his custody by assaulting them. Today's verdict came after trial evidence showed Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen struck a detainee multiple times in the head with a closed fist while the detainee was sitting on the floor and shackled to a bench inside the Franklin County Jail in December 2018. The month before, Boen slammed a detainee onto the floor and ripped his hair during an interrogation. Both detainees suffered bodily injury as a result.

