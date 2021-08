On August 3rd, New Pokemon Snap will receive a free update on Nintendo Switch, giving players three new locations to explore, and 20 new Pokemon to discover. In anticipation of this release, The Pokemon Company's Japanese Twitter account has shared three new videos showcasing each of these locations: Secret Side Path, Mightywide River, and Barren Badlands. These videos are all on the shorter side (just 40 seconds each), but players hoping to go into the update with little knowledge might want to avoid them, just in case. For everyone else, this should offer a fun tease ahead of the incoming content!