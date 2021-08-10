Patriots kicker Quinn Nordin hoping to get a leg up in Foxborough
FOXBOROUGH — In the days immediately following this year’s NFL draft, Michigan’s Quinn Nordin scoured LinkedIn in hopes of finding his next opportunity. The 22-year-old kicker didn’t get the call he was hoping for during the draft, nor did he get any rings from interested teams in the ensuing days. So, Nordin typed, “what to do after college,” into his search bar and started browsing LinkedIn. He also considered joining the military.www.bostonglobe.com
Comments / 0