94,000 new cases: ‘Continuing substantial increase’ of COVID cases reported among children in US

By Jay Dow
pix11.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChild cases of COVID increased last week as part of an ongoing uptick since the beginning of July, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. There were almost 94,000 cases added in the week ending Aug. 5; children represented 15 percent of all cases, American...

