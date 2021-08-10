Cancel
Las Vegas Summer League: Bane, Tillman Carry Grizzlies Past Nets

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Nets 91, Grizzlies 84: Box Score | Game Details. The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Brooklyn Nets, 91-84, in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Monday. There were 10 lead changes in what was a closely contested battle, with six of those coming in a back-and-forth fourth quarter. Memphis ended the game on a 21-10 run across the final 5:30 to pull away for the victory.

www.nba.com

