Joseph Fredrick Muenzmay, age 85, of Eagles Roost, Rockford, AL passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at home after a battle with cancer. Fred was born on July 15, 1936 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Haug Muenzmay, his daughters Barbara Sue Cox (Michael) and Joy Swartz, and son Jeffrey Muenzmay; grandchildren Nathan and Hannah Cox and Robert Swartz (Katherine). He is also survived by his two brothers, Donald Muenzmay and Kress Muenzmay and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.