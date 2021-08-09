Funeral Service for Mrs. Bessie Mae Woodard, 83, of Alexander City, Alabama, will be Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the New Site United Methodist Church. She will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Rev. Bob Owens and Layman Keith Lightsey will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bice Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home.