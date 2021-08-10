Cancel
Scranton, PA

Michael Cabbotts Acciai

Scranton Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Cabbotts Acciai, 47, a resident of Scranton, died Friday morning at home. Born March 21, 1974, in Scranton, to the late biological parents, Nicholas Cabbotts and Alice Ann Smith, and was lovingly raised by his late adoptive parents, Margaret and John Acciai. Michael was a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School. Michael served honorably in the United States Army. He worked for many years with Ethan Allen Furniture and was currently manager of operations for ABM Parking Services, Scranton.

www.thetimes-tribune.com

