I’ll cut to the chase here. Right now, it’s just about impossible to get your hands on a new car. Well, unless you’re willing to make a blood sacrifice or give up your firstborn heir. However, one brand is trying its hardest to find a vehicle to bring in new blood: Nissan. The brand hopes that the new 2022 Nissan Leaf will be that vehicle, and the brand is offering a killer lease deal to get it done.