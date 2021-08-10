Leading Researcher Partnered with CoderZ to Write a White Paper on Fostering and Assessing Students Creativity and Collaboration Skills
DERRY, N.H. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Creativity and collaboration are two of the future-ready skills that are essential for students’ success in academics and the workforce. Dr. Yigal Rosen, an education researcher at Harvard University and the Project Director of creative thinking assessment at the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) and the Science assessment research and development at the U.S. National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), partnered with CoderZ’s Curriculum Development Lead, Elizabeth Bacon and CoderZ VP of Pedagogy, Hana Zimmerman Karl, to write a white paper that will lead to research and development of these two skill areas through CoderZ STEM curriculum.www.mysanantonio.com
