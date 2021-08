A bill that would offer up to a $5,000 tax credit for family caregivers has been introduced in both chambers of the U.S. Congress. The Credit for Caring Act of 2021 has been authored in the House by Rep. Loretta Sanchez (D-Calif.) and in the Senate by Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and co-sponsored by Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Shelly Capito (R-W.Va.). The bill would give eligible family caregivers a 30% tax credit for qualified expenses above $2,000.