142ND WING SET TO HOST, CONDUCT DISSIMILAR AIR COMBAT TRAINING AUG. 10-21 OFF OREGON COAST

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing is hosting Strike FighterSquadron (VFA) 37 out of Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia to conduct dissimilar air combat training (DACT) from August 10-21. VFA-37’s F-18 Super Hornets will fly in collaborative exercises with the 142nd Wing’s F-15 Eagles during the two-weeks of DACT. This specified training provides realistic combat scenarios for pilots to hone advanced aerial tactics that may be used against potential adversaries.

