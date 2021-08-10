Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta Is Now Available On The Xbox App For Insiders

The rollout for the Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta has been a slow, and meticulous plan from the Xbox team. As just a month ago, we saw Xbox Cloud Gaming come to browsers and in extension iOS devices. The android rollout for the app had been well on its way for a fair amount of time, as the team continues to expand the list of compatible devices. As well as continuing to focus on improving the service on already supported devices. The quality improvements just in this past year have been instantly noticeable, even though Cloud Gaming is still in its infancy and has a long way to go the future is bright.