Elida wins Allen East Invitational

Columbus Grove’s Noah Macke hits his tee shot during Monday’s Allen East Invitational at The Colonial Golfers Club in Harrod. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

High School

Boys golf

Allen East Invitational

Elida snared top team honors at the Allen East Invitational with a team score of 318.

Shawnee took second with a 324 and Kalida was third with a 334. Other teams scores were Allen East, 340 ,Coldwater 341, Columbus Grove 350, Findlay 358 and Bluffton 361.

Allen East’s Zach Miller was the medalist with a 69. Elida’s Carson Harmon was the runner-up with a 73.

Other Mustang scores were Cameron Hedrick 88, Kenyen Rettig, 91 Elijah Lawrence 92, and Noah Brown 95. For Elida, Cam Collins fired a 79 followed by Brad Engle 83, Caleb Harmon 83 and Carver Davidson 97. Columbus Grove’s Noah Macke led his team with an 80. Other Bulldog scores were Isac Ricker 89, Noah Wolverton 90, Taylor Schroeder 91 and Trey Sautter 96. Bluffton’s Kenny Lovett led his team with an 82 followed by Micah Minning 90, Jaden Coonfare 92, Jacob Borsvert 97 and Aiden Spangler 104. Kalida’s Ryan Klausing fired a 79 to lead his team. Other Wildcat scores were Connor Nartker 81, Justin Siebeneck 85, Ethan Warnecke 89 and Drew Buss 90. Shawnee was led by Justin Altenbach with a 77 followed by Derek Rhodes 80, Matthew Azzerello 83 and Seth Grieshop 94.

For Coldwater, Ben Giere, who was fourth overall, led the team with a 78. Other Cav scores were Hayden Beougher 86, Keaton Bruns 87, Keegan Bruggeman 90 and Eli Thobe 104.

Delphos Country Club Invitational

Ottoville captured first place with a score of 331 at the Delphos Country Club Invitational.

Delphos St. John’s placed second with a score of 344 followed by Delphos Jefferson with a 391 and Fort Jennings with a score of 411.

Delphos St. John’s Jack Gerker was the medalist with a 74. Other Blue Jays scores were Collin Feathers, Caden Wright 93, Nate Gable 100 and Devin Sanders 101. Ottoville’s Carter Schnipke who finished tied for second overall, led his team with a 77. Other Big Green scores were Keaton Schnipke 81, Michael Turnwald 84, Dru Hilvers 89 and Grant Leis 80. Delphos Jefferson’s Isaac Gallmeier led his team with an 84. Other Wildcat scores were Caden Cardner, Brady DuVall 93 and Kayden Slygh 116. Nick Trentman carded an 89 to lead Fort Jennings. Other Musketeer scores were Gavin Schimoeller 100, Braden Knippen 107, Adam Hoersten 115 and Joesph Klir.

Defiance Invitational

DEFIANCE — Ottawa-Glandorf placed second with a team score of 343 at the Defiance Boys Golf Invitational.

Bath was fourth with a score of 346 and Van Wert was fifth overall after shooting a 351. Celina snared 12th. Bryan won the event with a 328.

Titan Carson Fuka led the team with a 78. Other O-G scores were Carter Schimmoeller 80, Josh Walls 89, Hunter Stechschulte 96 and Jason Balash 102. Bath’s Britton Hall led his team with a78 followed by Braden Binkley 84, Riley Goff 85, Ezra Bolon 99 and Daniel Bolon 107. Van Wert’s Jace Fast and Keaton Foster both posted 82s to lead the Cougars. Other team scores were Sam Houg 92, Blake Bohyer 95 and A.J. Profit 113. For Celina, Nick Steinbrunner had the low team score of 88 followed by David Kramer 90, Nate Boley 98, Kale Sudhoff 98 and Brecken Adams 99.

Wauseon Boys Invitational

WAUSEON — Lincolnview finished in first at the Wauseon Boys Invitational after a team score of 331. Wauseon was second with a 247 followed by Montpeilier with a 356. Miller City was fourth after recording a 361 followed by North Central (361), Toledo Christian (400), Pettisville (444) and Maumee Valley.

Individually for Lincolnview Grant Glosett, who was third overall led the Lancers with a 78. Other Lancer scores were Landon Price 81, Evan Miller 85, Avery Slusher 87, Dane Ebel 94, and Luke Bollenbacher 96. For Miller City, Thoms Weis finished fifth overall and shot an 84. Other Miller City scores were Andrew Weis 88, Will Otto 94 and Dillon Peck 101.

Tri Village 186, Fort Recovery 193

Fort Recovery’s Zander Kunkler led the team with a 46. Other Indian scores were Isaac LeFevre 47, Cole Muhlenkamp 48, Carson Siefring 52, Gavin Faller 56 and Eli Lennertz 60.

Girls Golf

Findlay Lady Trojans Invitational

Lima Central Catholic finished second at the Findlay Lady Trojan Invitational with a score of 355. Ashland was first with a 353 and Lexington took third with a 361.

Thunderbird Bridget Mulcahy was the medalist runner up with a 78. Other T-Bird scores were Leiahnni Smith 82, Carlie VanMeter 86 and Olivia Garver 109.

Lincolnview Girls Golf Invitational

VAN WERT —Celina finished third with a score of 490 and Lincolnview was fifth overall with a score of 523 at the Lincolnview Girls Golf Invitational. Fairview finished first with a 413 and Defiance was second with a 436.

For Celina, Maddie Fleck led the team with an 89. Other Bulldog scores were Grace Romer 87, Kiera Hurley 150 and Maddie Brumbaugh 154.

Lincolnview’s Zoey Tracy led her team with a 99. Other Lancer scores were Paige Dunn 108, Liz Phillips 123, Sydney King 153.

Wapakoneta 206, Minster 215

Wapakoneta’s Jackie Oen led the team with a score of 43. Other Redskin scores were Madi Sams, Alyssa Zwiebel 54 and Addie Newman 56.

Girls tennis

Celina 5, Bluffton 0

CELINA — Celina got singles win Amy Hartings, Alex Yaney and Lauren Muhlenkamp and doubles wins from the team of Kaylyn Saunders and White Jones and the pair of Michelle Elston Audrey Alberts.