Dubai’s Personal Finance and Investment Platform Sarwa Secures $15M via Series B from Mubadala, 500 Startups, Others

Singapore’s GIC Private Limited, through its sovereign wealth enterprise RECO Investor, entered into an agreement with an ESR Cayman unit and APG Asset Management (APG Strategic Real Estate Pool) to jointly invest as much as US$ 1 billion initially, in warehousing and industrial properties in China. The platform is called the New China Development Platform, a fund that will invest in warehousing or warehousing and industrial mixed-use properties in China that will be sourced, developed and managed by the ESR Cayman group of companies.