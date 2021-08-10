Cancel
Dubai’s Personal Finance and Investment Platform Sarwa Secures $15M via Series B from Mubadala, 500 Startups, Others

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai-headquartered personal finance and investment platform Sarwa has acquired $15 million in capital through a Series B round. Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investment company Mubadala Investment Company has led Sarwa’s latest investment round. Other investors that made contributions include 500 Startups, KIPCO, Shorooq Partners, MEVP, DIFC, Hambro Perks Oryx Fund, HALA Venture and Vision Ventures.

