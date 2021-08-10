The Bachelorette: When will Michelle Young’s season premiere on ABC?

"Despite a loose acceptance of a not-so-real reality, fans have started catching onto the editing methods used by producers," says Natalie Morin. "During Katie Thurston’s recent season of The Bachelorette, longtime viewers began to identify where the show’s producers and editors appeared to slip up. Some moments were sus but amusing, while others left viewers feeling not only uneasy at the misinformation, but also completely lied to. Season 17 of The Bachelorette in many ways proved just how pervasive the practice of Frankenbiting is within the franchise. Frankenbiting happens when video editors piece segments of different clips to make reality stars say something they didn’t actually say or mean. One of the most egregious examples of this technique happened when contestant (and eventual winner) Blake Moynes was shown two different times in promo clips saying he 'isn't in love' with Katie. When the episode with the dramatic declaration finally aired, viewers realized that his words were sliced together in order to convey a different meaning than depicted in teasers. But that wasn’t the only instance of Frankenbiting fans found." ALSO: Jef Holm was granted a temporary restraining order against fellow Bachelorette alum and former roommate Robby Hayes over alleged threatening behavior.