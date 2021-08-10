Personal and Business Clients at Commonwealth Bank Australia Can Now Use All-Digital Search Tools to Access COVID Relief Resources

Canada-based VC firm RBC Ventures has released Mydoh, a money management app and Smart Card aimed for the financial education of the young public. The Smart Card includes a digital and physical Visa Prepaid Card1. Mydoh is designed to enable the right spending habits at a young age and empower youth to experience financial independence. The Mydoh app is available on iOS and Android devices across Canada and is offered and operated by Royal Bank of Canada. While backed by the security and trust of RBC, Mydoh is also available to customers of other Canadian banks.