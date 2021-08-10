Fundraiser to Help Businesses Hit By COVID-19 Has Record Sell Out

Annual Walla Gazoo Golf Tournament To Benefit Those Struggling in the Lehigh Valley. Bethlehem, PA (August 9, 2021) – The Walla Gazoo Golf Tournament has sold out this year in a stroke of luck for the local businesses the fundraiser benefits. At 144 golfers, the most you can have in a tournament with one shotgun, that makes 2021 a record sell-out year. The average is about 132 golfers, but last year, there were only 100 because of limitations due to COVID restrictions. Angela DelGrosso of the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce says, “I think post covid people are just so ready to get back out there. We’re seeing it across the board with all our events.” Businesses in Bethlehem and the greater Lehigh Valley area have been hit hard by the pandemic and outdoor events like these are just the thing to help get them back up to par.