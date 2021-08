PocMon is thrilled to announce its collaboration with the voice of a generation, the man who sang and wrote the original Pokemon theme song – Jason Paige. After over 10 years of being known as the infamous voice behind the favourite Pokemon song, Jason now leaps to create an original theme song for PocMon, with his increasing interest in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. PocMon aims to offer a plethora of services within the gaming NFT ecosystem from NFTs discovery, minting and trading to game currencies exchange, lootboxes, and blockchain games store.